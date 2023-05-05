Left Menu

Indian Army releases names of 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter

Indian Army on Friday released the names of five bravehearts, who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 22:38 IST
Indian Army releases names of 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army on Friday released the names of five bravehearts, who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector. The deceased soldiers are L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Nk Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. "Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K," said the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023