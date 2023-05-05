Indian Army releases names of 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
Indian Army on Friday released the names of five bravehearts, who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.
Indian Army on Friday released the names of five bravehearts, who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector. The deceased soldiers are L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Nk Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.
A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. "Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K," said the officials. (ANI)
