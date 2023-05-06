Agra: Bus overturns at Yamuna Expressway, 4 injured

Four people were injured after a bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, an official said on Saturday. The local administration said that the bus was travelling from Bihar to Delhi with nearly 40 people in it.

"The bus going from Bihar to Delhi via Yamuna Expressway. The bus suddenly overturned near Agra. There were 38 passengers on the bus. The incident happened at Khandauli police station and the Etmadpur border of Agra. Four people have been injured," Naib Tehsildar Ajay Kumar Sharma said. The official further stated that the injured had been sent to hospital for immediate treatment.

"Out of the four people injured, three have minor injuries, one has a major injury, and all have been sent for treatment," he said. Earlier 15 passengers were injured on Monday after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus heading from Delhi to Aligarh lost its control and overturned into a drain.

The bus was from Kasganj depot and the incident happened under the Gabhana police station limits in the Aligarh district. In this regard, SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "Around 7 am today, the Gabhana police received information that a bus from Kasganj depot, which was coming from Delhi towards Aligarh, overturned uncontrollably on the highway".

On information, the police immediately reached the spot and took injured passengers to Malkhan Singh Hospital via ambulance. "The injured persons were provided first aid and were discharged," police added. (ANI)

