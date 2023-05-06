Left Menu

Agra: Bus overturns at Yamuna Expressway, 4 injured

"The bus going from Bihar to Delhi via Yamuna Expressway. The bus suddenly overturned near Agra. There were 38 passengers on the bus. The incident happened at Khandauli police station and the Etmadpur border of Agra. Four people have been injured," Naib Tehsildar Ajay Kumar Sharma said.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:10 IST
Agra: Bus overturns at Yamuna Expressway, 4 injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were injured after a bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, an official said on Saturday. The local administration said that the bus was travelling from Bihar to Delhi with nearly 40 people in it.

"The bus going from Bihar to Delhi via Yamuna Expressway. The bus suddenly overturned near Agra. There were 38 passengers on the bus. The incident happened at Khandauli police station and the Etmadpur border of Agra. Four people have been injured," Naib Tehsildar Ajay Kumar Sharma said. The official further stated that the injured had been sent to hospital for immediate treatment.

"Out of the four people injured, three have minor injuries, one has a major injury, and all have been sent for treatment," he said. Earlier 15 passengers were injured on Monday after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus heading from Delhi to Aligarh lost its control and overturned into a drain.

The bus was from Kasganj depot and the incident happened under the Gabhana police station limits in the Aligarh district. In this regard, SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "Around 7 am today, the Gabhana police received information that a bus from Kasganj depot, which was coming from Delhi towards Aligarh, overturned uncontrollably on the highway".

On information, the police immediately reached the spot and took injured passengers to Malkhan Singh Hospital via ambulance. "The injured persons were provided first aid and were discharged," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023