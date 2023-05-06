Left Menu

President Murmu gets down from vehicle midway, gives chocolates to children in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday deboarded her vehicle to meet children lined up on the streets, while she was on her way to address the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:24 IST
President Droupadi Murmu meeting students (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday deboarded her vehicle to meet children lined up on the streets, while she was on her way to address the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. The children also received chocolates from the President.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to her native state, was on her way to grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada. Earlier on Friday, she visited the Similipal Tiger Reserve during the second day of her three-day visit.

Similipal Tiger Reserve is a place with rich biodiversity and wildlife. The tiger reserve is the only natural habitat in the world to protect the rare melanistic tigers popularly known as the black tigers. Earlier on Thursday President Murmu laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur. Later, she visited Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she launched the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre. On the same evening, the President attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium. (ANI)

