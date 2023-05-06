Left Menu

12 fall ill after food poisoning in MP's Ujjain

The family members are the residents of Naliya Bakhal locality in the district and all of them were admitted to the district hospital on Friday evening, they said.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:51 IST
Rajesh Malviya, one of the affected family members, at district hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

12 members of a family fell sick after eating food prepared from Rajgira flour in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, officials said on Saturday. The family members are the residents of Naliya Bakhal locality in the district and all of them were admitted to the district hospital on Friday evening, they said.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Ujjain district hospital, Bhojraj Sharma said, "12 people of a family were admitted here after they consumed food prepared using Rajgira flour which is used during the fast. They have been provided with treatment and their health conditions are stable now." "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning. 10 patients are still admitted in the hospital, while two others have been discharged," he added.

One of the members of the family undergoing treatment Rajesh Malviya said, "The entire family had fast on Friday. So, Rajgira flour was bought from a nearby shop. After consuming the food, everyone started falling ill around 4 pm." (ANI)

