PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:10 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between DC and RCB

Delhi Capitals: David Warner c du Plessis b Hazlewood 22 Phil Salt b Sharma 87 Mitchell Marsh c Lomror b Patel 26 Rilee Rossouw not out 35 Axar Patel not out 8 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1, W-2) 9 Total: (For 3 wickets in 16.4 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-119, 3-171.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 2-0-28-0, Glenn Maxwell 1.4-0-14-0, Josh Hazlewood 3-0-29-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-32-0, Karn Sharma 3-0-33-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-13-0, Harshal Patel 2-0-32-1.

