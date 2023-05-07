Left Menu

ATS raids different locations in Uttar Pradesh, detain 70 people over alleged links with PFI

Uttar Pradesh, Ant Terrorist Squad (ATS) is conducting raids in Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and other cities across the state on Sunday, said a police source.

Uttar Pradesh, Ant Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted raids in Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and other cities across the state on Sunday, said police. During the raids, two of the accused identified as Parvez Ahmed and Rais Ahmed carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 each were arrested from Varanasi, said a press note from police.

70 people have been detained following their alleged connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI), and its affiliated organizations and are being interrogated by the ATS, said police. ATS was continuously keeping an eye on the activities of these people, and now interrogating them on the basis of their involvement and activeness in the PFI. ATS is also trying to fetch details of their bank accounts and financial transactions.

ATS has detained a youth from Lucknow's Vikas Nagar and raided Achramau village in the city's Bakshi Ka Talab area. On the other hand, UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday urged "nationalistic people" to unite and make the supporters of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) bite the dust in the forthcoming elections in Karnataka.

Attacking the Congress and JD (S) governments of the past, CM Yogi said, "On one hand, they had let loose an anti-India organisation like the PFI to carry forward its anti-national activities, and on the other were seeking a ban on an organisation like Bajrang Dal, which was dedicated to national and social service and devoted to Lord Hanuman. It amounts to disrespecting the Hindu faith and no nationalist will tolerate this". (ANI)

