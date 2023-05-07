Uttarakhand CM lauds Center for hosting G20 meetings in small towns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Sing Dhami on Sunday lauded the Central government for hosting G20 meetings in small towns of the country. He also said that it was a proud moment for all that India got the G20 presidency. The Chief Minister today flagged off the marathon "Thank Modi ji for G-20 in Uttarakhand" organized at Jogiwala.

"Previously, any national or international meeting used to take place in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai. It is a matter of pride for us that India has got the presidency of G20," Dhami said. The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that the state has got three G-20 meetings. One of these meetings has been successfully organized in Ramnagar. On behalf of all the people of the state, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Uttarakhand getting three G-20 meetings.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that India's respect and self-respect have increased at the global level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that India is fast moving towards becoming a world guru. India has got the presidency of G-20 this year, and its meetings are being organized at different places in the country.

This is a good opportunity for us to take our cultural heritage to the global level. The country has entered the nectar of independence. The coming 25 years are very important for the country, Dhami said. Uttarakhand's Ramnagar hosted a G20 conference from March 28-30. The three-day G20 meeting in Ramnagar saw the participation of 70 foreign guests and 30 Indian officials.

During the meeting, Ramnagar showcased the rich cultural and civilizational heritage of the state with streets and venue being decorated with traditional paintings and conducting traditional art forms. Kusum Pandey, the first woman from Uttarakhand to be awarded the National Award in Fine Arts, and her team took up the task of carving the culture of Uttarakhand on the walls for the G20 meeting in Ramnagar.

In Ramnagar around G20 delegates discussed four agendas -The One Health opportunity to tackle the pandemic and disease control, Coordination in global efforts enhancing reach to scientific knowledge, diversity, similarity inclusiveness and reach in the field of science and technology and inclusive, incessant and action-oriented global policy in regard to science and technology. The culture of Uttarakhand was carved on the walls along the roads so that foreign and Indian delegates should know it. The murals also depicted the lifestyle and musical instruments of Uttarakhand.

The delegates were served the traditional food of Uttarakhand also along with modern food. They were taken to Safari in Jim Corbett national park on the 30th of March, the last day of the Summit. (ANI)

