IPL Scoreboard: RR vs SRH

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 Jos Buttler lbw b Bhuvneshwar 95 Sanju Samson not out 66 Shimron Hetmyer not out 7 Extras: (B-1, LB-5, W-5) 11 Total: (2 wkts, 20 Overs) 214 Fall of Wickets: 54-1, 192-2.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-44-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1, T Natarajan 4-0-36-0, Mayank Markande 4-0-51-0, Abhishek Sharma 2-0-15-0, Vivrant Sharma 2-0-18-0. (MORE)

