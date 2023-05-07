"Timeless compositions will guide us": CM Khattar remembers Rabindranath Tagore on birth anniversary

Chandigarh(Haryana) [India], May 7 ( ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar remembered Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, celebrated across the nation and beyond as Rabindra Jayanti. Khattar took to Twitter and said Rabindranath's "timeless compositions full of patriotism will always guide us".

"Millions of salutes to the author of the national anthem, polymath, poet, philosopher and Nobel laureate Shri Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. His timeless compositions full of patriotism will always guide us," the Haryana chief Minister tweeted in Hindi. This year's Rabindra Jayanti marks the legend's 162nd birth anniversary. He was a versatile personality- a poet, philosopher, essayist, novelist and visionary.

The prodigy of Bengal was born on May 7, 1861, in Calcutta. He authored several volumes of poetical works that stand out to proclaim his philosophy of life and spiritualism. He championed the ideals of naturalism, humanism, internationalism and idealism.

The collection of his poems was published in London in 1912 under the title Gitanjali and got the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. He was the first Indian to bag that honour. His other creations also include Kabuliwala, Fireflies, Stray Birds, The Post Office, The Gardener, Nationalism, The Broken Nest, Chitrangada, among others.Tagore's works will always be embedded in our souls and keep reminding us of his ideals and notions. (ANI)

