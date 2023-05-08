Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma expresses happiness after students return from violence-hit Manipur

Left Menu

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed happiness after students from Tura, Shillong and other locations studying in Manipur landed safely in the state.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:21 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed happiness after students from Tura, Shillong and other locations studying in Manipur landed safely in the state. "Students from Tura, Shillong and other locations studying in Manipur landed safely & are being sent back home. 70 more students will be brought back home tonight," tweeted Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Sunday.

The government of Meghalaya arranged special flights to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur, said an official statement on Saturday. Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the authorities to bring students back at the earliest. Travel arrangements will be made on May 7, 8, 9, and 10.

According to the official statement, two officers have been deputed by the Government of Meghalaya to travel and stay in Imphal to oversee the transfer of students and citizens from the state and arrange for local support for safe travels for the students. Transport Department is arranging vehicles for students/citizens arriving at Guwahati Airport, and food arrangements are also being made at the airport. The Government is in touch with the students in Manipur to monitor the situation and provide them with every assistance for their safe return, read the statement.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from affected areas on Saturday. Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check the status of the evacuation process of students from Manipur to Meghalaya. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

