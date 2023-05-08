Standard Chartered CEO sees big recession as unlikely
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:40 IST
Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters said he sees a big recession as unlikely, speaking at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
