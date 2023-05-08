Assam Police Grade 4 result 2023 declared

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Monday declared the recruitment results of 5,730 posts out of which 5,421 candidates were selected. Out of 5,730 posts, there are 1,407 posts in Assam Police, 412 posts in DGCD &CGHG, 556 posts in APRO, 43 posts in F&ES, 303 posts in Prison Department, 222 posts in Excise and 2,787 posts in Forest Department.

Out of these 1,279 candidates have been selected for Assam Police, 307 candidates selected in DGCD and CGHG, 553 candidates selected in APRO, 39 candidates selected in F & ES, 301 candidates selected in Prison department, 222 candidates selected in Excise department and 2,720 candidates selected in Forest department. Announcing the results, Assam DGP GP Singh said in a press conference held at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati that out of 5,730 posts, 5,421 candidates have been selected.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has received 23,78,326 applications for these posts. The appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given on May 11.

Earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission on May 3 and May 4 declared the recruitment results of 11,324 Class-III posts and 14,281 Class-IV posts of the state government. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that appointment letters of 50,000 government posts will be distributed on May 11 during a programme in Guwahati in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the mark of the second anniversary of the current Assam government.

"In the last 2 years, we have provided close to 1 lakh jobs in the most transparent manner due to a transformative whole-of-the-government approach in our recruitment process. Our journey towards achieving one lakh appointments continues. Tonight, the Director of Elementary Education will announce the final results for 4380 teaching positions in LP/ME schools. Appointment letters distribution function on May 11 at 3 pm in Khanapara field, Guwahati," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)