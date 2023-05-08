Left Menu

Assam Police Grade 4 result 2023 declared

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Monday declared the recruitment results of 5,730 posts out of which 5,421 candidates were selected.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:35 IST
Assam Police Grade 4 result 2023 declared
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Monday declared the recruitment results of 5,730 posts out of which 5,421 candidates were selected. Out of 5,730 posts, there are 1,407 posts in Assam Police, 412 posts in DGCD &CGHG, 556 posts in APRO, 43 posts in F&ES, 303 posts in Prison Department, 222 posts in Excise and 2,787 posts in Forest Department.

Out of these 1,279 candidates have been selected for Assam Police, 307 candidates selected in DGCD and CGHG, 553 candidates selected in APRO, 39 candidates selected in F & ES, 301 candidates selected in Prison department, 222 candidates selected in Excise department and 2,720 candidates selected in Forest department. Announcing the results, Assam DGP GP Singh said in a press conference held at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati that out of 5,730 posts, 5,421 candidates have been selected.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has received 23,78,326 applications for these posts. The appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given on May 11.

Earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission on May 3 and May 4 declared the recruitment results of 11,324 Class-III posts and 14,281 Class-IV posts of the state government. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that appointment letters of 50,000 government posts will be distributed on May 11 during a programme in Guwahati in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the mark of the second anniversary of the current Assam government.

"In the last 2 years, we have provided close to 1 lakh jobs in the most transparent manner due to a transformative whole-of-the-government approach in our recruitment process. Our journey towards achieving one lakh appointments continues. Tonight, the Director of Elementary Education will announce the final results for 4380 teaching positions in LP/ME schools. Appointment letters distribution function on May 11 at 3 pm in Khanapara field, Guwahati," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023