Border Roads Organisation rescues 10 people stranded in snow at J-K's Qazigund tunnel

Heavy snowfall was witnessed in parts of Kashmir on Monday including Pahalgam's Betaab Valley, Anantnag and Machil area of Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:37 IST
Heavy snowfall witnessed in Pahalgam's Betaab Valley in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Border roads organisation (BRO) on Monday rescued 10 people including 8 tourists who were stranded near the old tunnel in the Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district following fresh snowfall in parts of the valley. The people who were stranded include 8 tourists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the vehicle's driver and helper, officials said.

"At least 10 people including 8 tourists who got stuck near the old tunnel in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district due to snowfall were rescued by BRO and officials of the district administration kulgam," they said. Heavy snowfall was witnessed in parts of Kashmir on Monday including Pahalgam's Betaab Valley, Anantnag and Machil area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A fresh spell of snowfall was also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday. The South portal of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang was covered with a blanket of snow as seen in visuals accessed by ANI. Following the snowfall, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the Manali Leh Highway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

