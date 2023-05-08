Left Menu

Coal India shares fall nearly 2 pc as Q4 profit drops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:41 IST
Coal India shares fall nearly 2 pc as Q4 profit drops
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Coal India Ltd ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday after the company reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit.

The stock dipped 1.87 per cent to settle at Rs 232.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3 per cent to Rs 230.

On the NSE, it fell 1.83 per cent to finish at Rs 233.05 per share.

In terms of volume, 3.73 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 97.11 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, on Sunday reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on higher provision made for wage revision of employees.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore, or Rs 8.98 per share, in the January-March quarter as compared to Rs 6,715 crore, or Rs 10.86 a share earning in the same period a year back, according to the company's filing with stock exchanges.

The company said salaries for non-executives are due for revision from July 1, 2021 and pending finalisation of a wage agreement with unions, a provision of Rs 5,870.16 crore has been made in the quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023