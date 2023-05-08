Himachal CM directs officials to bring back students stuck in Manipur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given directions to the concerned officials of the state to ensure the safety and security of five students from the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur, a spokesperson of the State Government informed here on Monday. The Chief Minister immediately responded to the text message of one of the students stuck in Manipur and intervened in the matter. He gave financial assistance of Rs 60,000 from his own pocket to handle the crisis immediately to meet the travelling expenses of the students to return home safely, said the state official.

He passed on instructions to the officers of the state government to take necessary action for bringing back the students to their homes in Himachal Pradesh, said the spokesperson.The State Government has made efforts for bringing five students-Simran, Sujal Kaundal, Ashwani Kumar, Chhering, and Keshav Singh- back home. Three students were pursuing their studies at NIT Manipur in Imphal while the other two were studying at Khumban Lampak Sports Complex, National Sports University in Imphal.

He said that the students were flown from Imphal to Kolkata and they will reach New Delhi by evening on Monday. The state government is committed to the welfare and safety of every citizen of the state, added the spokesperson. The state government has issued telephone numbers to evacuate other Himachalis from Manipur. The interested persons can contact on telephone numbers 89883-41921, 0177-2929688, 0177-2629439, he added. (ANI).

