Cattle smuggling case: Court issues summons to Anubrata, Sukanya on supplementary charge sheet

Special judge Raghubeer Singh issued a summon to these accused for July 12.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday issued summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, his daughter Sukanya Mondal and another accused Manish Kothari on a supplementary charge sheet filed in the cattle smuggling money laundering case. Special judge Raghubeer Singh issued a summon to these accused for July 12.

Anubrata Mondal and Sukanya Mondal and Manish Kothari are in judicial custody. During the hearing, other accused persons also attended the proceedings.

The court will hear the bail application of Sukanya Mondal on May 12. A notice has already been issued to ED on the bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal and said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case in July last year. ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case. (ANI)

