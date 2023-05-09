Left Menu

15 dead, 25 injured after bus falls off bridge in MP's Khargone; ex-gratia announced

As many as 15 persons died and 25 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday, a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:17 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 15 persons died and 25 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday, a police official said. The incident occurred at Dongargaon bridge near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station in the district on Tuesday morning.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police administration and ambulances rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh said, "15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation is underway."

The state government announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the accident. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

