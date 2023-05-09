Left Menu

Rabindranath Tagore's thoughts on justice, equality shaped India's worldview: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary and said that "his thoughts on justice and equality shaped India's worldview while his timeless works provided the intellectual foundation for the freedom movement".

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:35 IST
Rabindranath Tagore's thoughts on justice, equality shaped India's worldview: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary and said that "his thoughts on justice and equality shaped India's worldview while his timeless works provided the intellectual foundation for the freedom movement". Shah took to Twitter to express his views before offering tribute at the statue of Gurudev Tagore in Kolkata's Thakurbari Jorasanko area this morning.

"My tribute to Gurudev Tagore on his birth anniversary. His thoughts on justice and equality shaped India's worldview while his timeless works provided the intellectual foundation for the freedom movement. He remains a visionary poet and beacon of light for us," said Shah. Before leaving for West Bengal on Monday night to attend Tagore's birth anniversary celebration, Shah had also said that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's soulful literature remains an ethereal voice that will continue to inspire generations with his benevolence.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on May 9 to commemorate the birth of the great Bengali poet, who was known as the Bard of Bengal and Gurudev and he made significant contributions to art, literature, and music. Tagore received the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his poetry collection "Gitanjali." He also composed the national anthems of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Shah arrived in Kolkata well past midnight and was received by the senior leadership of BJP Bengal.

Besides offering tribute at the statue of Tagore, Shah will participate in several other events that include the laying of the foundation stone and inauguration of various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and Border Security Force (BSF) in his day-long visit to West Bengal on Tuesday. Shah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the BSF at noon at Integrated-Check Post Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas situated at the India-Bangladesh border.

ICP Petrapole, located along the international border between India and Bangladesh, is the largest land port in South Asia. It is situated at a distance of about 80 km from the city of Kolkata, West Bengal. The Home Minister will also take part in an event linked to the release of the full dome film 'Luminaries of Bengal' and the inauguration of various projects at Science City in Kolkata in the evening.

The Home Minister's day-long visit to West Bengal will conclude with his participation in Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary celebrations by Khola Hawa at Kolkata's Science City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023