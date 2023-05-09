Man arrested for molesting minor in Delhi
A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The man was identified as Imamuddin.
According to the police, the incident occured on May 6 came and came to light on May 8. The police swung into action soon after the receipt of the information.
"The complainant had gone to a nearby shop on May 6. Imamuddin molested her and asked her not to tell anyone and also threatened to kill her if she did," the police said. A case was registered under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other sections of the Indian penal code.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Imamuddin
- Indian
- Nand Nagri
ALSO READ
2 masked men open fire at door of Delhi apartment, case filed
Delhi govt to provide annual DTC passes to labourers for free travel, free coaching for their children: CM office.
Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief for harassment charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Labour dept, directs officials to arrange houses and hostels for labourers: CM Office.
Delhi govt to provide houses, hostels to city's labourers