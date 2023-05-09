Left Menu

Man arrested for molesting minor in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:58 IST
Man arrested for molesting minor in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The man was identified as Imamuddin.

According to the police, the incident occured on May 6 came and came to light on May 8. The police swung into action soon after the receipt of the information.

"The complainant had gone to a nearby shop on May 6. Imamuddin molested her and asked her not to tell anyone and also threatened to kill her if she did," the police said. A case was registered under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other sections of the Indian penal code.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023