Working on making available transcript of live streaming proceedings in regional languages: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench dealing with a petition seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, on Tuesday remarked that the top court is working on making the transcript of live streaming proceedings available in regional languages.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:23 IST
Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench dealing with a petition seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, on Tuesday remarked that the top court is working on making the transcript of live streaming proceedings available in regional languages. CJI DY Chandrachud said that the top court is working to ensure that live-streaming content can be simultaneously made available in other languages.

The court remark came when the bench was apprised of the fact that many people living in rural areas may not understand English. This fact was raised by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who said that not all may understand the proceedings in English. The Supreme Court these days is live streaming the hearing of the matter listed before the Constitution Bench.

CJI has remarked that live streaming has taken the Supreme Court to the homes and hearts of all.The Supreme Court has also begun on an experimental basis live transcription of court proceedings using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology. The top court has also published a transcript of its proceedings of the constitution bench.

A screen displaying the live transcription of court proceedings has been installed in the courtroom. CJI DY Chandrachud has remarked that this facility will be a huge resource for lawyers as well as for law colleges. The Constitution Bench these days is dealing with the petition seeking marriage equality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

