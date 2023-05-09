Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet Q4 consolidated net profit declines 83 pc to Rs 23.47 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:20 IST
Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday reported an 83.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 139.81 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 2,088.80 crore as against Rs 2,075.62 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY23, Godrej Agrovet's net profit fell 29.53 per cent to Rs 295.36 crore as compared with Rs 419.15 crore in FY2021-22.

Revenue from operations of Godrej Agrovet in FY23 grew 12.78 per cent to Rs 9,352.81 crore from Rs 8,292.93 crore a year ago.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 0.45 per cent down at Rs 438.05 apiece on the BSE.

