Left Menu

Birla Corp Q4 'FY23 net at Rs 85cr

Fuel costs had a sequential decline of 3 per cent in the March quarter.The company managed fuel costs to some extent by ramping up coal extraction from RCCPLs Sial Ghoghri captive coal mine and optimum mixing of fuels such as imported and domestic coal and pet coke.Production of coal at Sial Ghoghri reached 3,51,565 tonnes during the year, up 72 per cent over the previous year.Birla Corp consolidated net debt at the end of March rose to Rs 3,659 crore against Rs 3,398 crore a year earlier.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:44 IST
Birla Corp Q4 'FY23 net at Rs 85cr

M P Birla group's flagship company, Birla Corporation Limited, on Tuesday said the cement major posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the March 2023 quarter, down by 23 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The consolidated revenue for the March quarter was Rs 2,512 crore, representing a 7.6 per cent growth. The consolidated cement sales by volume for the March quarter grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year to 4.44 million tonnes, a record high, and even with the price remaining weak, the realisation was up 4.3 per cent over the same period last year at Rs 5,261 per tonne.

The company stated that it concluded a challenging FY 2022-23 despite sluggish demand in most key markets during the year.

During the year, the biggest challenge for the entire cement industry was an abnormal rise in power and fuel costs, which typically account for around 30 per cent of total production costs for all manufacturers.

For Birla Corporation Limited, power, and fuel costs went up 32 per cent for the full year. Fuel costs had a sequential decline of 3 per cent in the March quarter.

The company managed fuel costs to some extent by ramping up coal extraction from RCCPL's Sial Ghoghri captive coal mine and optimum mixing of fuels such as imported and domestic coal and pet coke.

Production of coal at Sial Ghoghri reached 3,51,565 tonnes during the year, up 72 per cent over the previous year.

Birla Corp consolidated net debt at the end of March rose to Rs 3,659 crore against Rs 3,398 crore a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023