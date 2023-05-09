Vote for development, progress, efficient governance: CM Bommai appeals to people in Karnataka

As the high-voltage campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections concluded and with only hours left for the voting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday requested the people of Karnataka to vote for development, progress and efficient governance. Expressing his confidence, CM Bommai told ANI that the people of Karnataka have already decided to vote for BJP. "I once again request the entire people of Karnataka to vote for development, vote for progress and vote to make Karnataka a strong vibrant, economic, social, educational and health-wise very strong state and also vote for efficient governance", he said.

Further reacting to the Congress party's allegations on the health system in the state, the CM said, "Whatever allegations made by Congress regarding health and other sectors are all false and without proof. They have filed a complaint in Lokayukta, so let Lokayukta enquire about this." On 40 per cent corruption charges made by Congress, he said, "There has to be some proof, some documents regarding this 40 per cent corruption charges. What Congress made against us is like any statement and not truth."

He again pressed on his confidence in BJP winning the polls and said that his confidence is derived from the people's love and the affection they show. "So I'm very confident that BJP will win with a comfortable majority", he added. Speaking about Sonia Gandhi referring to sovereignty in her speech at an election rally and later BJP filing complaint against her with EC, Bommai said, "That's what is becoming clear, the congress leaders do not still believe in the nation and that is what they have expressed many times. But we believe in building a strong Karnataka and through a strong karnataka strong Bharat."

Talking about his constituency, Bommai said, "I am very confident. I am always with the people and people shower so much love and affection towards me. Their support is overwhelming and I am going to win by a large margin." On asked about the BJP leaders chanting Hanuman Chalisa and visiting the Hanuman temple ahead of the polls, CM Bommai said, "Our message is very clear. We believe in 'Hanuman', we believe in 'Rama'. Hanuman is believed to be a source of strength so we pray to him. Actually, I pray every day and today I offered my prayers in public."

The BJP which is facing an air of anti-incumbency factor, is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority. Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

With top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning for the party, BJP has put all its might to strengthen its support base. Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

