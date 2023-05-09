Left Menu

BJP govt will return to power with an absolute majority: K'taka CM Bommai

CM Bommai engaged in a door-to-door campaign in Konanakere, Chandapura, Jakkinakatti, Yattinahalli, Dundasi, and Mamadapura tandas in the poll-bound Karnataka's Shiggaon constituency on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:13 IST
Karntaka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the BJP government will return to power with an absolute majority in the upcoming Assembly elections Talking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "The door-to-door campaign has brought him happiness. The people are hosting the election like a festival. The voters are literate and intelligent."

CM Bommai engaged in a door-to-door campaign in Konanakere, Chandapura, Jakkinakatti, Yattinahalli, Dundasi, and Mamadapura tandas in the poll-bound Karnataka's Shiggaon constituency on Tuesday. Reacting to a statement that the Congress leaders have not campaigned in Shiggaon, the CM said, "It is with the party to choose. It is a blessing for everyone that many leaders of BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi came and interacted with the people. The defeat of the Congress Party is certain this time."

Bommai said recently he saw television interviews of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar and it indicated that all is not well in the Congress Party. "Just for the sake of television, they must try to show off that both of them are united and it looked filmy. No such drama can be seen in BJP as there is unity in the party and it has the blessings of the people. The BJP government will come to power with an absolute majority", he said.

"To be in constant touch with the people is very important in politics as well as addressing their problems. So, whenever I find time, I will go to my people. In Assembly, we talk about the people's problems, but living with them isn't as easy. So, it is very good to be one among them. Tomorrow, I will vote in Shiggaon along with my family. This is a festival of democracy", he said. Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

With top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning for the party, BJP has put all its might to strengthen its support base. The BJP which is facing an air of anti-incumbency factor, is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

