PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 01:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 01:03 IST
BMC sets up solar power plant atop Asia's largest sewage pumping station
The civic body of Mumbai has set up a solar power generation plant atop Asia's largest sewage pumping station at Mahim Causeway, officials said on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a press release, said the 230 kw capacity solar power plant has been generating more than 30,000 units of power every month, bringing savings of Rs 2.40 lakh for the civic body.

The plant, set up with Rs 1.5 crore cost, has a life of 25 years and the expense incurred on it will be recovered in the next 6 years, said the release.

''The project will help curb more than 7,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 25 years. Its environmental impact is equal to planting 11,000 trees,'' the BMC stated.

The Mahim Causeway-based solid waste pumping station, touted to be Asia's largest, was built in 2003. Sewage from the city, its western and eastern suburbs is pumped from the facility which has eight pumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

