ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh ATS arrests 11 members linked with Hizb-ut-Tahrir in state
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested 11 members associated with the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) from two different districts in the state. According to a release issued by Madhya Pradesh Police, the ATS team arrested 10 members of HuT from Bhopal and one member from Chhindwara district. The team also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the arrested members of HuT.

The accused who were arrested from Bhopal were identified as Yasir Khan (29), a resident of Shahjahanabad, (gym trainer), Syed Sami Rizvi (32), a resident of Millennium Habitat Shaheed Nagar (coaching teacher), Shahrukh, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh, (tailor), Misbah ul Haq (29), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Aishbagh, (Labourer), Shahid, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh (Auto Driver), Syed Danish Ali, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Colony, Aishbagh, (Software Engineer), Mehraj Ali (25), a resident of Aishbagh, (Computer Technician), Khalid Hussain (40), a resident of Barela village, Lalghati, (Teacher and businessman), Wasim Khan, a resident of Aishbagh, and Mohammad Alam (35), a resident of Chowki Imambara. On the other hand, the member who was arrested from Chhindwara has been identified as Karim. A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections, the release added.

Earlier, MP police took action against organizations like Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India (PFI). The ATS team had busted the JMB module in March 2022. During this, three Bangladeshi terrorists were arrested. Based on the action of MP ATS, the action was also taken in other states in the country. In September 2022, the MP Police arrested 22 members of the banned organization PFI. This action is going on continuously, the release further added. Later, the accused of HuT arrested from Bhopal were produced before the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in the state capital from where they were sent on police remand till May 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

