Banks insisting on CIBIL score of farmers before crop loan disbursement would face FIRs: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said banks asking for CIBIL score from farmers before disbursing crop loans would face FIRs. CIBIL score is a numeric summary of a persons credit history.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said banks asking for CIBIL score from farmers before disbursing crop loans would face FIRs. CIBIL score is a numeric summary of a person's credit history. The score is derived using the credit history found in the CIBIL report.
Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati on Tuesday that a decision has already been taken by the state-level banking committee that the CIBIL score condition cannot be applied during crop loan disbursement. The Reserve Bank has also issued a circular regarding the same, he said after holding a kharif season review meeting for the eastern region of Maharashtra.
"If a bank is found asking CIBIL score from farmers seeking crop loan, then an FIR should be filed against such bank,'' Fadnavis said. He said if some banks harass farmers unnecessarily, then the government will have no other option but to register an FIR against such institutions. Some banks in Amravati have diverted the subsidy amount deposited into the accounts of farmers towards loan repayment, he said. "Not all banks are doing it, but some banks in Amravati have been found indulging in such practices. I have given strict orders to the banks not to use subsidy amounts for loan recovery," Fadnavis said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Devendra Fadnavis
- CIBIL
- Amravati
- Maharashtra
- The Reserve Bank
ALSO READ
"No need to take him seriously": Shiv Sena leader reacts to BJP's Maharashtra chief claiming Fadnavis as CM face in 2024
Fadnavis unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius
Fadnavis to unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius
Maha DyCM Fadnavis meets Mauritius PM Jugnauth, other leaders in island nation; discusses stronger bilateral ties
Pawar's decision NCP's internal matter, too early to comment: Fadnavis