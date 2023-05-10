Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Jama Masjid in J-K's Tral

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:02 IST
Fire breaks out at Jama Masjid in J-K's Tral
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Jama Masjid in Tral area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The fire erupted at the Jama Masjid in the Tral area of Pulwama district," officials said. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023