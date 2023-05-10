Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures lower as focus shifts to inflation data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:38 IST
US STOCKS-Futures lower as focus shifts to inflation data
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as investors awaited a key reading on inflation to see whether the Federal Reserve was successful in bringing down rising prices.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have risen 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March, while the so-called core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy components) is expected to remain at 0.4% in April from the prior month. The Labor Department report will be released at 0830 ET (1230 GMT). "If CPI comes in hot, coupled with a stable market, decent earnings and stable jobs, it may not look good for the Fed's future actions," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

"The direction of rates seems to depend on economic data again, the quasi-banking crisis and liquidity crunch hasn't yet been an active factor that changes Fed course." The odds favoring a rate cut anytime soon fell after a strong U.S. payrolls report on Friday, with traders now expecting the central bank to hold rates at 5-5.25% till at least July.

Large-cap technology stocks, including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, dipped about 0.4% each in premarket trading. Yields on short-dated U.S. Treasury bills rose after discussions in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling continued.

At 5:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21.5 points, or 0.16%. Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp fell 1.5% after its first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' estimates.

Livent Corp rose 4.3% after Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd agreed to buy the U.S.-based chemical manufacturing firm to create a $10.6 billion firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

Global
2
Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

 Mexico
3
Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to support business growth and drive customer success; launching new R&D hub in 2023

Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to su...

 Global
4
Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023