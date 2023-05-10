Tigers seen roaming in U'khand village; authorities intensify patrols, set up cameras for vigilance

Two tigers were seen roaming within the limits of Chaneti village in the Bhowali range of Nainital forest division here in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, a forest official said. The big cats were seen near Naukuchiatal in Chaneti village area, Nainital Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandrashekhar Joshi said, quoting villagers.

Patrolling has been intensified and camera traps have been set up in the area to keep a vigil, he said. Schools have been closed in the area for three days, Joshi said. Villagers have been asked to avoid going towards forests under any circumstances, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)