IPL Scorebaord: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Aman Hakim Khan b Axar 24 Devon Conway lbw b Axar 10 Ajinkya Rahane c and b Lalit Yadav 21 Moeen Ali c Mitchell Marsh b Kuldeep Yadav 7 Shivam Dubec Warner b Mitchell Marsh 25 Ambati Rayudu c Ripal Patel b Khaleel Ahmed 23 Ravindra Jadeja c Axar b Mitchell Marsh 21 MS Dhoni c Warner b Mitchell Marsh 20 Deepak Chahar not out 1 Tushar Deshpande not out 0 Extras: (b 1, lb 4, w 10,) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-49, 3-64, 4-77, 5-113, 6-126, 7-164, 8-166 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-32-1, Ishant Sharma 2-0-23-0, Lalit Yadav 3-0-34-1, Axar Patel 4-0-27-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-28-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-18-3. (MORE)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JioCinema to be streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content starting next month
JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in India
Entertainment News Roundup: After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing, local content in focus; King Charles's coronation to be recorded as an album and more
Entertainment News Roundup: After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing, local content in focus; Actress Eva Green wins London court case over fee for failed film and more
"Our bowlers were amazing," says David Warner after victory against Gujarat Titans