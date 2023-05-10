Left Menu

IPL Scorebaord: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:45 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Aman Hakim Khan b Axar 24 Devon Conway lbw b Axar 10 Ajinkya Rahane c and b Lalit Yadav 21 Moeen Ali c Mitchell Marsh b Kuldeep Yadav 7 Shivam Dubec Warner b Mitchell Marsh 25 Ambati Rayudu c Ripal Patel b Khaleel Ahmed 23 Ravindra Jadeja c Axar b Mitchell Marsh 21 MS Dhoni c Warner b Mitchell Marsh 20 Deepak Chahar not out 1 Tushar Deshpande not out 0 Extras: (b 1, lb 4, w 10,) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-49, 3-64, 4-77, 5-113, 6-126, 7-164, 8-166 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-32-1, Ishant Sharma 2-0-23-0, Lalit Yadav 3-0-34-1, Axar Patel 4-0-27-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-28-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-18-3. (MORE)

