France opens war crime investigation after AFP journalist died in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:45 IST
France's anti-terrorism prosecution office on Wednesday announced it had opened an investigation for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity after an AFP video journalist was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement