Punjab: Loud sound heard near Golden Temple, probe underway

A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 04:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 04:24 IST
Punjab: Loud sound heard near Golden Temple, probe underway
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday. Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the probe is currently underway.

Further details are awaited on the matter. Last month, on April 12, four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing incident that took place at the Bathinda Military Station.

The four slain jawans were identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh. They were asleep in their rooms post the end of duty when two masked men, in white kurta pyjamas, attacked them with rifles and sharp-edged weapons. The four jawans were found in a pool of blood in their rooms. (ANI)

