Left Menu

Assam's transformative healthcare is shining example of double-engine govt: CM Sarma

On the mark of completion of two years of the current Assam government, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Ayushman Asom - Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AA-MMJAY) during a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 05:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 05:51 IST
Assam's transformative healthcare is shining example of double-engine govt: CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the mark of completion of two years of the current Assam government, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Ayushman Asom - Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AA-MMJAY) during a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Assam Chief Minister said, "Assam's transformative healthcare is a shining example of a double-engine government."

"PM Modi envisaged Ayushman Bharat to universalise healthcare. To expand its ambit, I launched Ayushman Asom," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma added. "56 lakh families of the state will get cashless insurance up to Rs 5 lakh under both schemes," he further remarked.

The CM stated, "Our government has done many developmental works for the state in the past two years." "Next three years will be a challenge for our government and we will try to do our best for the all-round development of the state," CM Sarma added.

On the issue of banning polygamy, the Assam Chief Minister said, "I plans to ban polygamy in the state." Lauding the efforts of the government, CM Sarma said, "I am very happy with the work done by his government in the past two years and I want to give 100 out of 100 marks for the performance of the government."

"In last two years, we haven't seen any bandh, agitation in the state. The environment of the state has been changed," he added. The Assam Chief Minister also said stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on May 26.

"On that day, we will distribute appointment letters of 45,000 government posts in the presence of the Union Home Minister. The Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University and he will launch an Assam police App where any person can upload and lodge police complaints from home. This is the first initiative of the country," CM Sarma said. He also informed that from next year the state government will hold a state-wise written examination for recruitment of teachers and the candidates should have been TET passed and other required qualifications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023