"Failure of Punjab govt": SGPC chief over Amritsar blast

After a low-intensity blast took place in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami accused the state government of being a "total failure" in preventing such incidents. This is the third such incident in the holy city in a week.

"This is the failure of the Punjab government. Had it been deeply investigated, last night's incident would not have taken place," the SGPC chief said while talking to the reporters. Speaking to ANI, he said that the Committee will strengthen its own task force as the Bhagwant Mann government in the state has 'failed' to maintain law and order.

"We will strengthen our own task force now. We urge police to hold a thorough probe into the matter," he told ANI. The SGPC chief along with police later visited the spot where the incident occurred at around midnight.

As per the Punjab police, five people including one woman have been arrested in connection with the case. Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that five people have been arrested in connection with the explosions that took place this week.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that the case has been solved with the arrest of five people who were involved in the incident. "Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested," Punjab DGP tweeted.

This was the third blast in the week that took place in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The latest blast occurred on Wednesday midnight behind the Guru Ramdas Niwas building, police said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh had earlier said that police were informed around midnight that "a loud sound" had been heard. The blast took place at nearly 12.30 am on Thursday.

According to the Punjab police sources, the motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. "Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast," the source told ANI.

However, no fatalities were reported in the incident. While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out."

"The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on," he added. Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest 'sarai' (lodge).

Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)