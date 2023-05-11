Aluminium futures fall on low demand

Aluminium prices on Thursday fell Re 1 to Rs 206.80 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions amid a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May declined Re 1 or 0.48 per cent to Rs 206.80 per kg in a business turnover of 3,246 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

