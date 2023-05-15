Left Menu

NIA raids 13 locations of J-K's five districts in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 13 locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 13 locations in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Overground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers. The raids are still underway in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches were conducted at the premises of several suspects and OWGs of various banned outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir. On December 23 last year, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

"The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist & subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers," said the NIA. "They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J-K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony."

The case was suo-moto registered on June 21 last year by the NIA's Jammu branch. In earlier raids, the Central agency had claimed to seize various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices. 

