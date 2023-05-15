"Everyone knows allegations against Sameer Wankhede are wrong," says former NCB officer's wife on Aryan Khan bribery case

After former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, his wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede on Monday said that everyone knows that the allegations being levelled against former NCB officer are wrong. "Everyone knows that the allegations being levelled against him are wrong. These are just allegations and we are fully cooperating in the CBI proceedings. We have faith in law and order, and we are ready to cooperate with the investigating agency as a responsible citizen," Kranti Redkar Wankhede told ANI.

Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede and three others for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Wankhede on Saturday alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the CBI raids at his residence and other premises on Friday.

Wankhede alleged that 18 CBI officials on Friday raided his house while his wife and children were present in his house. "I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, yesterday 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service," Wankhede said on Saturday.

Sameer Wankhede further claimed that CBI officials took the phone of his wife Kranti Redkar in their possession. Apart from that, CBI recovered Rs 28,000 from his sister Yasmin Wankhede's house and Rs 28,000 from his father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede's house. Rs 1800 were also recovered from Sameer, the residence of Wankhede's father-in-law. CBI on Friday conducted searches at 29 locations across the country following the alleged corruption case against him and three others linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)