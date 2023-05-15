Kashmiri copperware craft losing battle to machine-made items

In Kashmir, the coppersmiths (Thanthur) have been in the trade for decades but now the business is struggling to survive due to machine-made items which is not only damaging the traditional craft of Kashmir but also snatching the livelihood from a number of artisans. Every Kashmiri kitchen has a line of decorated copper utensils locally known as 'traam'. The people in Kashmir from decades gift each other copper utensils, be it the occasion of marriage when the bride gifts the copper utensils to her in-laws or other moments of happiness.

The process of making copper or brassware goes through many artisans. Initially, a coppersmith beats the raw metal into soft objects and while he finishes his work the further process of making copper utensils and showpieces then goes to a calligraphic artist (Naaqash) who carves the pattern and designs of that copper object. Mohammad Yousuf Kakroo, a coppersmith of the Kawdara area in old city Srinagar said that his whole family including his two sons are associated with this art.

He said, "One of my sons Khurshid Ahmad has completed his master's degree in Mathematics and is working in my copperware workstation as a hammer man." Kakroo, 60, said, "I am a President of the copper association and from the last 42 years I have seen many ups and downs but from past few years this art seems to be on the verge of extinction only because of the adoption of the machinery to manufacture copper utensils."

"The demand for copper and brass articles has decreased as people prefer to buy machine-made copper utensils which they are getting at a low price but are unaware of its strength and duration," he added. Like any other place, Kashmir too adapted to new technologies and trends from time to time, designing copper utensils is also one of them which took place due to the intrusion of machine-made items and rendered thousands of artisans jobless.

Kashmir's copperware is declining due to machine-made items which is not only damaging the traditional craft of Kashmir but also snatching the livelihood from a number of artisans. Another coppersmith, Manzoor Ahmad Baba, hailing from the downtown area of Srinagar, said, "The reason this art is coming to an end is due to the lack of craftsman and skills. The new generation is least interested as it is laborious and requires a lot of patience."

"The uniqueness of each piece coming out of the hands of an artisan are things that cannot be replicated by any machine, but people are preferring machine-made copper due to the low rates," he added. Kashmiri coppersmiths were known for producing excellent items of copperware consisting mostly of cooking utensils and samovars for the household. With machines coming in, the traditional copperware of Kashmir is losing its name and has also left thousands of craftsmen jobless.

Nowadays, the practice of enamelling has languished in Kashmir, machine made copper utensils have taken over the handmade art of copper as people want the utensils at low cost.Dozens of copperware traders in the downtown Zainakadal area of Srinagar said that many of the copper traders have closed their copper businesses after some offender junk into this business and started selling machine-made products. In order to tackle the machine-rendered copper utensils, Mehraj U-Din Mir; a coppersmith strikes hard raw copper to enamel and furnishes fine crafts of copper things like utensils and other showpieces.

Hailing from Rajouri Kadal of Old Town Srinagar, Mir, said that he adopted the copper art from his ancestors and has been in this profession for the last 32 years. Mir added, "My father and grandfather were also working as coppersmiths and my father had trained me to make new patterns and designs of the art."

He further said that machine-made copper utensils had left thousands of technical hand artists jobless and the art on the verge of extinction. "The customers get the machine-made utensils at a low price but they are not able and aware to differentiate the strength of handmade and machinery copper products," he added. 65-year-old Mir who owns more than 15 coppersmith workstations at many places in Downtown said, "In my copper workstations more than one dozen coppersmith artists are working there."

The trade and craftsmen are mostly confined to old city areas. The markets in downtown Srinagar are flooded with beautiful copperware household utility and decor. The main copperware markets exist in Srinagar city of the downtown area with markets at Zainakadal, Rajouri Kadal, Nowhatta, Sarafkadal, and along the Nallahmar stretch frequented by customers.

Copperware is indispensable when it comes to traditional Kashmiri weddings. In Kashmiri wedding feasts, copperware is most important when it comes to serving food. Only copper utensils are used while serving the food during the weedings. The uniqueness of this metal is that it is soft and its good heating properties make it best suited for all kitchen cookware.

The ornamental engraved copper items are mostly exported or find their way to drawing rooms in Kashmir. Another coppersmith, Javaid Ahmad Shah, 45, a resident of Rajorikadal said that he has been in this profession since childhood and is specialised in making traditional Kashmiri samovars.

"Even though the machines have replaced the artisans but they are incapable of replicating the charm of handmade wares," he said. He further said, "I am deeply worried if this traditional craft will last in Kashmir as it is struggling due to machine-made copper items."

Recently, the Kashmiri copper workers' Trade Union demanded a ban on machine-made copper items and pressed for action against those who are making copper utensils on machines, which they described as defaming the centuries-old copper handicraft art. They urged the authorities to look into the gross violation of the copper act 2016 and also requested the police to take action against those who are involved in its manufacture and trade. (ANI)

