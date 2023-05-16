BRIEF-Nog Announces Joint Acquisition Of Forge Energy Assets In The Permian Basin

Northern Oil and Gas Inc: * NOG ANNOUNCES JOINT ACQUISITION OF FORGE ENERGY ASSETS IN THE PERMIAN BASIN

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - TRANSACTION ACCRETIVE TO KEY FINANCIAL METRICS * NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR $162 MILLION IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

