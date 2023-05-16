Left Menu

TN: Five coaches detach from EMU train at Saidapet

According to the release, the train that parted at Saidapet railway station was train No.40505, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu EMU.

Five coaches of a moving suburban electric train suddenly got detached while it was moving from Saidapet stoppage towards Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning. According to the railway press release, train No.40505, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu EMU parted at 05:20 am. Due to the parting, the EMU train service was affected for more than one hour this morning.

The statement said that a coupling was broken between the coaches and the parted train cleared around 06:55 AM on Tuesday. "Pondicherry fast passenger is given stoppages at all stations and EMUs are diverted on mainline from Egmore for the convenience of passengers," added the release.

On May 12, four wagons of a goods train, loaded with cement, derailed near Katni station in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Officials said that the derailment took place in the afternoon. It did not affect the movement of passenger trains as there is an extra line on the route. Soon after the derailment the operation to clear the track was immediately started.

The train was said to be carrying cement from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh when the incident took place, officials said. (ANI)

