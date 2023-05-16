India reports 656 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India logged 656 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, while the active cases declined to 13,037 from 14,493. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 0.56 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the government's health department.

According to the bulletin, a total of 1,16,603 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 92.87 crores of total tests have been conducted till now. Recoveries made in the last 24 hours stood at 2,100 taking the total number of recoveries to 4,44,37,304.

Further, a total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crores Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Meanwhile, on Monday India reported 801 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Minister.

On Monday, the active cases had dipped to 14,493 from 15, 515 cases reported on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin informed yesterday. The country on Monday reported 1,815 recoveries. With this, total Covid recoveries stood at 4,44,35,204. The active caseload was recorded to be 0.03 per cent of the total reported cases, said the Union Health Ministry bulletin.

With 55,636 covid tests being conducted on Monday, the total tests conducted in the country have increased to 92.86 crore said the Union Health Ministry's bulletin. A total of 220.66 crore Vaccine doses (95.21 crores Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive with 367 doses being administered on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency. However, the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) on May 8. (ANI)

