Qatar Emir issues royal decree to reorganise Qatar Investment Authority - Diwan
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:13 IST
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued on Tuesday a royal decree to reorganise the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.
In March, the emir named central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as chairman of the QIA after he restructured the board.
