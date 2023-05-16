Left Menu

Sikkim statehood day celebrated in Arunachal Raj Bhavan

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:56 IST
Sikkim statehood day celebrated in Arunachal Raj Bhavan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NorthernComd_IA)
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Tuesday greeted the people of Sikkim and conveyed good wishes to them on their 48th statehood day.

It was celebrated under the Centre's ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme to promote greater cultural association between different states and UTs.

Joining the function to celebrate the statehood day organised at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said Sikkim delivered an exemplary performance in tourism, 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', organic agriculture and horticulture, a statement said.

The governor, who served in Sikkim when he was in the Indian Army, said there are similarities between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh as both the states share pristine natural environments, tourism potential and religious establishments of similar nature.

The Sikkimese people residing in Arunachal Pradesh participated in a cultural programme, shared their experience in Arunachal Pradesh and said that the state is a second home to them, the statement said.

On May 1, the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra was observed at the Raj Bhavan here.

The governor had said that the objective of the statehood day celebration of other states is to amalgamate the people of those states with the local population and create a bond of camaraderie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023