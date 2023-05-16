Left Menu

MP: Bride's brother opens fire on groom's cousin following dispute during wedding in Chhatarpur; case registered

The incident occurred in Tapariyan village under Bijawar police station limits in the district on Monday night. Soon after the incident, the injured woman was immediately admitted to the district hospital. Now, the health condition of the woman is said to be out of danger.

ASP Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Brother of a bride opened fire on a 20-year-old woman, who is a cousin of the groom, due to a minor dispute during a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Tapariyan village under Bijawar police station limits in the district on Monday night. Soon after the incident, the injured woman was immediately admitted to the district hospital. Now, the health condition of the woman is said to be out of danger.

"The victim, Samta Yadav, had lodged a complaint in the police station that she went to attend a wedding function in Tapariyan village in the district. During the wedding ceremony, some dispute occurred following which the bride's brother opened fire from a pistol on her," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said. He added that it was a serious crime so, an immediate action was taken and a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of arms act. Efforts were on to nab the accused.

On the other hand, the victim, Samta said, "She came to attend the wedding of her aunt's son (father's sister, also called 'Bua'). During the wedding ceremony, the bride's brother opened fire on her as a result of which she sustained injuries. Besides, two other people also sustained minor injuries in the incident." (ANI)

