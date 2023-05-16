Delhi HC asks ex-MD Ashneer Grover and Bharat Pe not to use defamatory language

Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the language used by former Bharat Pe MD Ashneer Grover and Bharat Pe and asked them not to use defamatory language in dispute between them. While issuing notice on the plea of Bharat Pe, the Delhi High Court expressed its displeasure over the language used by Grover and Bharat Pe. The court asked them not to use unparliamentary and defamatory language.

The fintech company had approached the High Court alleging Ashneer Grover is making allegations against the company on the social media platform Twitter after Delhi Police had registered FIR against Grover and his family. Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to Ashneer Grover, the former MD of Bharat Pe.

In this regard, Justice Jalan expressed his displeasure and said, "This is not a street fight between some rival gangs in the corner of the city. These are corporate people, educated people, articulate people who can surely adjudicate their grievances against each other more refinedly." "If you have both decided to enter the gutter, then please remain there," he added.

The counsel for Grover accepted notice for all respondents. The bench directed to file a reply by May 20, and a rejoinder by May 22.

The matter has been listed before the roster bench on May 24. Earlier during a hearing of the defamation case, the Court in January 2023 also asked the counsel for Grover to ask him to maintain decorum.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar and Dayan Krishnan on behalf of Bharat Pe and referred to some of the tweets of Grover. They submitted that Grover is making defamatory tweets. They argued that if he has a problem with the FIR, he can challenge the same before the court. On the other hand, Advocate Giriraj Subramanian on behalf of Grover, highlighted tweets by the company's officials. He argued that the company officials used the same language against Grover on social media and levelled allegations against him in the press.

Delhi Police on May 10, 2023, registered an FIR for misappropriation of funds allegedly by Grover, his wife and other family members. The company has claimed a loss of around Rs 81 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)