Assam: Vibrant North East Summit 2023 begins in Guwahati

The summit will also exhibit the opportunities for agricultural products like horticulture, dairy, poultry, fisheries, spices, tea, bamboo, and organic food of the North Eastern states.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 23:16 IST
Visuals from Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development organized the three-day long '7th Vibrant North East Summit' to showcase the potentialities of the North Eastern states. The summit will also exhibit the opportunities for agricultural products like horticulture, dairy, poultry, fisheries, spices, tea, bamboo, and organic food of the North Eastern states.

Vibrant North East 2023 is comprised of Agri and Rural Expo, Industrial Expo and North East Development Meet. It will provide an opportunity for the region to showcase its potential and opportunities for the rest of the country. Apart from different NGOs and farmers, the Airport Authority of India, Northeast Frontier Railway and other government departments have also participated in the summit. (ANI)

