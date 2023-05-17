Left Menu

Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 25.20 lakh seized in Mizoram, 2 held

Mizoram police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes( FICN) of a total face value of Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons on Tuesday night.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 11:30 IST
Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 25.20 lakh seized in Mizoram, 2 held
Mizoram police seized large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons on Tuesday night, said police. The two persons apprehended were identified as Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar veng in Kolasib district and Lallungmuana (40) of N. Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng in Serchhip district at Vairengte.

Acting on a tip-off, late last night, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Branch (SB) of Mizoram police seized counterfeit currency notes of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of the two accused. The seized FICN consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

"Further investigation into the matter is underway for forward and backward linkages," stated the Vairengte Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023