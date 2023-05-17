Left Menu

Kiru hydroelectric project scam: CBI raids aides of former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik

On Wednesday, the CBI team conducted a search at 10 places in delhi and two in Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:16 IST
Kiru hydroelectric project scam: CBI raids aides of former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik
CBI raids J-K former Governor Satya Pal Malik's ex-press secretary's house (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), raids are underway at 12 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan including, the house of the ex-press secretary, charted accountant and personal assistant of the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik in Delhi in connection with an alleged Kiru hydraulic scam, informed the central agency on Wednesday. Sunak Bali was Satyapal's press secretary during his tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and VS Rana and KS Rana were his CA and PA respectively.

On Wednesday, the CBI team conducted a search at 10 places in delhi and two in Rajasthan. The CBI team reached Bali's residence in Defense Colony in Delhi for a search concerning a case of an alleged Kiru hydroelectric power project scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, talking to ANI, Satyapal Mallik said, "It is unfortunate that the CBI is harassing the complainant in this case. He (Sunak Bali) was my press advisor/secretary without any government salary." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023