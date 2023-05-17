Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 14:07 IST
AP CM participates in concluding day of yagnas for welfare of state
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the concluding day of a six-day yagnas held for the welfare and prosperity of the state.

Vedic priests offered a sesha vastram (sacred garment) to the Chief Minister and welcomed him into the yagna shala (tent) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium amid chants of blessings.

“The Chief Minister offered a silk saree to Sri Mahalakshmi deity in the abhisheka mandapam (ritual place),” said an official release today.

Reddy took part in Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam Akhanda Purnahuti ritual and received blessings from the priests at the vaidhika smartha agamam tent.

Renowned pontiffs Swaroopanandendra Swamy, Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy and several others oversaw the CM’s participation in the rituals.

The six-day programme took place in four tents, and witnessed the participation of more than 520 priests.

Besides yagnas, several other spiritual programmes were held, including sermons from renowned spiritual speakers.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, TTD chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana and commissioner Sri Ramu Satyanarayana among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

